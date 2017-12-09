Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes two refereeing decisions in the space of a minute altered the course of Burton Albion's 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

The Brewers' seventh successive home defeat again saw them undone in the latter stages of a game when the contest was in the balance.

Tom Clarke slotted home the crucial opener from a Lilywhites corner in the 66th minute, before Daryl Horgan's emphatic finish meant an injury-time consolation from Lucas Akins would matter little in the grand scheme of the clash.

It was the moments around Clarke's goal that Clough had an issue with, with the Albion boss convinced Ben Turner was fouled by either Clarke or Paul Huntingdon as they climbed with him at the corner.

Less than a minute later, Sean Scannell was denied a penalty when his low cross appeared to strike the arm of the sliding Darnell Fisher.

Neither decision went Burton's way - and Clough feels that provides a good insight into how things are going for his side at this stage.

"We felt two decisions changed the course of the game today," he said.

"It's a clear foul on Ben Turner at the far post for the first goal, and then a minute later, we get a shout for handball in the penalty area.

"Unfortunately, those two have determined the result today.

"We've watched it (the Preston opener) back.

"It's funny - last week at Derby County, Ben had a free-kick given against him in an attacking position and never touched Bradley Johnson in the last few minutes of the game.

"And yet he's been climbed all over by two players today.

"He (Fisher) has then slipped or gone over on his backside, he's put his hand out and stopped the cross coming in.

"It's just a clear decision to make from either the referee or the assistant.

"Both of them have failed to give it.

"Preston were a better side today, but that doesn't always mean you win the matches.

"They have better players, and at 0-0, with 65 minutes gone, to get those two go against you within a minute is very difficult."

Clough was perhaps more frustrated by the decisions given the exertions of his side once again in a losing cause.

Burton played positively for the first hour and got themselves into some good areas, only to lack the killer moment in the final third.

For that reason, there is a frustrating familiarity to current proceedings at the Pirelli.

"Certainly in terms of effort, we couldn't ask any more of them again," added Clough.

"They've absolutely worked their socks off, but it's not quite enough at the moment.

"We are up against better players and better teams, and unfortunately that quality is showing through at the moment.

"We are getting into good situations and we don't make things from them - other teams will punish you, as they did today.

"It's on those decisions today, and that is what rankles more than anything."