Nigel Clough bemoaned "the same old story" for Burton Albion in the 3-1 defeat at Cardiff City - although he feels the Brewers were not helped by a couple of decisions from the set of officials on duty in south Wales.

The Brewers fell to a fifth loss from their last six games as soft goals at one end and a lack of a killer instinct at the other prevented them from upsetting the promotion-bound Bluebirds.

That was despite Darren Bent's first goal for the club - a classy finish at the end of a classy move - which cancelled out Kenneth Zohore's opener, only for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to restore the hosts' lead on the stroke of half-time.

Clough had an issue with that goal, suggesting Zohore came back from an offside position to knock the ball on for Mendez-Laing to chase down and smash home.

He was also less than happy that Callum Paterson's decisive third was given, with Burton's players appealing for handball from Craig Bryson in the build-up.

Still, the Albion manager knows it was familiar issues that hindered his side as they fell four points off the pace for survival.

"It's the usual, the same old story," he said.

"We had enough chances and situations again.

"We feel a bit hard done by with the decisions today.

"We thought, in conceding the goal just before half-time, the lad has come back from an offside position.

"Then the third one is handball and offside. So that certainly doesn't help.

"But I think the goal was at a crucial time, the one we conceded on the stroke of half-time.

"It's poor defending again - Tom Flanagan gives the ball away and then gets done, but he (Zohore) does come back when he challenges for the header and is offside.

"It's difficult to take when you get three decisions go against you like that which lead to two goals."

While Cardiff upped the ante after the break in a dynamic attacking display, spearheaded by Junior Hoilett and Mendez-Laing, Albion more than matched them in the 'chances created' stakes before half-time.

Boyce had a goalbound header cleared away in the opening seconds, Dyer got in behind but could not control a bouncing ball, and Jamie Allen was set through on goal even after Cardiff made it 2-1.

His one-on-one chance, though, was hit tamely at the Bluebirds keeper.

"We created situations - I think in the first 15 minutes we had two or three," added Clough.

"Then the first time they go in our penalty area, they score, which is a familiar story as well.

"We created chances all throughout the game - as usual, we didn't make the most of them.

"We had two one-on-ones in the first half. Lloyd Dyer couldn't quite get it down, and then even when it's 2-1 in stoppage time, Jamie Allen goes clear one-on-one and scuffs his shot into the goalkeeper when he should've gone on and scored.

"That's the difference, because there is not an awful lot in general play in the league. It was just both penalty areas."