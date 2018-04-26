Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion would rather be in Bolton Wanderers' position than their own as they head into Saturday's crucial meeting at the Pirelli Stadium (3pm).

On a day where the Brewers could be relegated to League One or move out of the Championship's relegation zone for the first time in 2018, Albion will head into their Wanderers clash two points adrift of Bolton.

Phil Parkinson's side sit 21st in the table on 40 points, a couple clear of Barnsley in 22nd and Burton in 23rd.

While Bolton hold the advantage positionally, it is the Brewers who are the form side in the bottom six, having won their last two and taken eight points from five matches.

The visitors, meanwhile, have accrued a single point since the international break and are threatening a similar run of form to the one that saw them begin the campaign with only two draws in their opening 11 matches.

"I hope it continues," said Clough of Wanderers' recent run of results.

"Everybody thought they were down and out after the start they had, so to recover from where they were, they've showed some brilliant form.

"They've dropped off again lately, but they're still in the best position.

"You'd rather be two points ahead with two games to go than two points behind.

"And you look at the squad as well, there's an awful lot of experience in there.

"I know there have been reports of financial problems off the pitch and that sort of stuff.

"We tried to get a couple of players who eventually ended up going to Bolton, but we couldn't get anywhere near what they were offering."

In the reverse fixture in December, Burton began their most fruitful run of the season with a 1-0 win at the Macron Stadium.

Two wins and a draw followed over the next three weeks. It is the sort of form that Albion have been unable to rediscover until recently.

Time will tell if they have peaked again at the perfect moment - or if it has come too late.

"We started off our good run around Christmas time (at Bolton)," added Clough.

"It's not very often we go into Championship games off the back of wins now, never mind back-to-back wins.

"It's a strange feeling, but we always want to keep that confidence going, and the momentum.

"They are two words that are very important at this stage of the season."