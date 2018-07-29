Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has given his verdict on Burton Albion's pre-season.

The Brewers rounded off their preparations for the upcoming League One season with a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Albion had seven first-team players out with various injuries, and that has been a running theme through the summer.

Those injuries, coupled with five defeats from six games, has left a sour taste ahead of Saturday's curtain-raiser against Rochdale (3pm).

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"It's been a very, very frustrating four weeks so far," Clough said. "The weather has been dictating quite a bit of what we can do and can't do.

"The games, we've tried to split the teams and we haven't got the bodies so you end up with youth team players playing.

"Physically it's been difficult for us in that time."

Fortunately for Clough and co, Burton's players emerged unscathed from the defeat to Premier League Cardiff, managed by ex-Brewer Neil Warnock.

Albion flew out of blocks and Liam Boyce's early penalty put them ahead during an opening half-an-hour which will have enthused the Brewers and those in attendance in the home terraces at the Pirelli.

But the Bluebirds showed why they are mixing it with the big boys next season.

"Injuries are the biggest thing," he added. "No injuries - when you go into a game with seven injured already, that's what you fear the most a week before the season starts.

"But I thought there was some encouraging stuff.

"Cardiff were just too good. Too physical, too powerful as they were for the majority of the Championship last season."