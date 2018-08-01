Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The EFL has announced it has introduced new disciplinary proceedings which will come into effect from the start of the upcoming 2018-19 campaign and Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has backed the new proposals.

Yellow and red cards will be issued by match officials for misconduct committed in the technical area during EFL fixtures and cup competitions, and will be treated as a Stage One Warning, the League announced on Tuesday .

The new disciplinary actions will be in the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy.

Albion get their League One campaign underway with the visit of Rochdale to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, with their Carabao Cup journey beginning on August 14 with a trip to Shrewsbury Town.

The EFL state that the new system works similar to disciplinary proceedings for players, but there is no cut-off date for yellow cards issued for technical area misconduct.

Automatic suspensions will be introduced if a certain number of Stage One Warnings have been handed out.

Four Stage One Warnings – One match

Eight Stage One Warnings – Two matches

12 Stage One Warnings – Three matches

16 Stage One Warnings – Misconduct Charge (sanction to be determined by a Regulatory Commission)

Play-off matches are exempt from the suspension arising from an accumulation of Stage One Warnings.

The EFL’s announcement states that irresponsible behaviour includes but is not limited to:

Inappropriate language and / or gestures towards the match officials which are an obvious show of dissent or an attempt to influence the decisions of the match officials

Kicking or throwing water bottles, coats or other similar objects in an obvious show of dissent

Sarcastic clapping and / or other gestures intended to undermine the authority of the match officials

Entering the opponents’ technical area in an inappropriate manner

Gesturing waving an imaginary yellow / red card

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “We're trying to let fans know what is going on.

“If a manager or member of staff acts in a way the officials deem unacceptable, they will be able to show a red or yellow card – the same way we see with players on the pitch.”

And Albion manager Clough has given his thumbs up to the decision to introduce the new measures, saying that it will help that managers are held to account the same way players are.

"We've had no problems with referee for two or three seasons - more than that now.," Clough said.

"Nobody's been sent to the stands - Andy had a few problems at Birmingham City last season, but apart from that we haven't had any sent to the stands.

"(We've had) no disciplinary measures or anything. I think it's a good idea. I think they should replicate what goes on on the pitch.

"A yellow card almost gives you a warning - if you've got a yellow card on the pitch and you go and do something stupid and you make another rash tackle, you deserve to be sent off.

"And it's the same I suppose for managers and coaches."