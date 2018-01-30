Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough lamented his side's inability to keep the ball out of their own net after Burton Albion lost a 10th game from their last 11 home matches at the expense of Reading.

But with some supporters making their frustration known at full-time as their side's home struggles go on, the Brewers boss was quick to take responsibility for another disappointing evening at the Pirelli Stadium.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson gave the struggling Royals a one-goal lead at the break, only for Lucas Akins' penalty to level things up after 51 minutes.

It was the visitors who kicked on from there, though, with Chris Gunter and then Bodvarsson again finding the net to ensure a 3-1 win for the away side.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That is the sixth time this season that Albion have conceded at least three goals in a home outing.

"We can't keep the ball out of our net," was Clough's straightforward assessment after the match.

"That's been the same reason for all the defeats - we can't keep the ball out of the net.

"We could've kicked the ball on the edge of our penalty area with Luke Murphy for the first one.

"Lucas Akins could've done his job on the edge of the penalty area for the setplay for the second one.

"There's the first two.

"It's very simple - don't do your jobs and we lose football matches.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"That's why we've lost the games we have, people don't do the jobs they are asked to do.

"We just tell them, this is your job.

"We went through corners yesterday - if this happens, you do this. People do something different.

"There's not much we can do about that."

Sections of the Albion support were heard booing on the full-time whistle.

What were Clough's thoughts on that?

"As I say, it's my responsibility," he added.

"So don't boo the players, boo the manager."