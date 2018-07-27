Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has confirmed that Burton Albion's friendly against Matlock Town on Tuesday night has been cancelled because of injury worries.

News this morning emerged that the club would not be sending a side to Causeway Lane, with the Gladiators' website citing the Brewers ' number of injuries within his (Clough's) squad as the reason.

And now Clough has confirmed that he did not want to send a youth side to Matlock as a result and a game will be arranged during the season.

“We have a few injuries for tomorrow's game, we did not want to send the youth team as we wanted to be able to send the strongest possible squad to Matlock for the match," he said.

"We spoke to Shaun Harrad, who is at Matlock, about it and, in conjunction with Matlock, we decided to postpone the game, which worked for them as they have a match on Saturday and another on Monday."