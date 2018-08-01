Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion's youngsters have a "great opportunity" to establish themselves in the first team this season.

Albion's young guns have featured heavily during pre-season, with new faces blending in with familiar ones.

Joe Sbarra, Marcus Harness and Ben Fox have all been afforded opportunities by Clough to show him why they deserve to be in the matchday 18 for Saturday's League One opener against Rochdale (3pm).

Lesser-known names, such as Reece Hutchinson and Ben Hart, have also been given chances to impress.

And given that Albion have brought in just Scott Fraser and David Templeton this summer, the spots are there in the first-team for the youngsters to grab.

When asked if the Brewers' youth have a unique opportunity this season, Clough said: "Yes, generally speaking.

"They've got a great opportunity this season and they've got to realise that.

"They've really got to grasp it.

"Because not many youngsters will be in the 18 - they'll be in and around squads if we get injuries and so on.

"But the three or four that we've got, if they're with us they will be really involved, so they've got to take that on-board and step up and get involved."

Those who aren't able to force their way into Clough's plans may have to settle for a stint out on loan.

Albion are eyeing two more loan signings, with the manager hoping to bring them in before Dale's visit.

There's extra impetus on the youngsters to prove they can cut it at the Pirelli to avoid being shipped out on loan.

Clough showed he wasn't afraid to hand starts to Albion's youth last season, with 19-year-old Joe Sbarra making 21 first-team appearances.

Any such decision won't be made until the loan window shuts at the end of the month, though.

"At the end of August - we'll see who we bring in," Clough said.

"But we won't be carrying a big squad, certainly.

"So if anybody is just maybe outside the 18 or 19, then they might go out on loan."