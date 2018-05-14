Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is happy with Burton Albion's goalkeeping options for 2018-19 and says Harry Campbell will get more chances to feature for the Brewers.

Brewers' first-choice keeper Stephen Bywater - who started 44 of their 46 Championship games in 2017-18 - is under contract until 2019, while young duo Jack Livesey (2020) and Callum Hawkins (2019) are also signed up for next season.

Campbell, meanwhile, has been offered a new deal, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

The former Bolton Wanderers man is yet to make his Albion debut.

He was third behind Jon McLaughlin and Bywater for most of last season, and took a similar role following Connor Ripley's loan arrival in August.

But he has been Bywater's understudy for the last five months and, with the Checkatrade Trophy and an earlier FA Cup entry on the horizon for the Brewers in League One, Clough knows Campbell's bow may not be far away should he choose to commit his future to Albion.

"What we'll do is, with more games, it'll give us a chance to give Harry games, like the Checkatrade Trophy and maybe the League Cup, things like that," said the Albion boss.

"We'd like to see him.

"I was talking to Harry and we were laughing, because he said one of his family had asked him why he hadn't played.

"He said: 'I must be the unluckiest goalie ever, because I spent six months on the bench at Bolton and then I've been here on the bench for 18 months - and not once has the goalkeeper got injured or sent off, at any point!'

"He said it must be a record, not to actually get on the pitch and for the goalkeeper not to suffer anything.

"But the most important thing with Harry is he is improving every day in training, and we know that the other players will have no problem at all if Harry had to go in at any time.

"Harry also acknowledged, he couldn't believe how well Stephen had done this season.

"Bear in mind we brought Connor Ripley in, and we said to Harry that wasn't because of him, it was to challenge Stephen, because we weren't sure whether Stephen was going to play to that level.

"But Stephen exceeded and Connor Ripley was the first one to acknowledge that as well."

Bywater's performances this season - Clough labelled his campaign as "absolutely magnificent" - means he is set to be Burton's number one in goal again in 2018-19, with Campbell the substitute keeper.

That will leave Livesey and Hawkins - who signed his first professional deal last week - as the other goalkeepers in the squad.

And Clough has a plan for that pair, too.

Speaking about Bywater, the Albion boss said: "I would say he was our most consistent player over the course.

"Right to the last game at Preston, he was magnificent.

"I know how highly everybody regards his performances this season, he has just been very good and very consistent.

"I think he's been one of the best goalkeepers in the league this season which, considering the amount of goals we've conceded, is unusual.

"He works very well with Harry Campbell, so that's good.

"Hopefully Harry will be staying, and then two young goalkeepers in the system as well with Jack Livesey and Callum Hawkins, both who have potential.

"Callum has had some great experience out at Gresley this year, he's done really well playing men's football.

"The idea is for one of those two to be out on loan at any one time, playing men's football.

"Then the other three will stay here."