Nigel Clough wants Burton Albion to continue their long tradition of upsetting the apple cart when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Brewers travel to Molineux with Clough under no illusions as to how difficult stopping Nuno Espirito Santo's runaway league leaders will be.

Wolves sit 10 points clear of third-placed Aston Villa at the top of the table, with Championship record-signing Ruben Neves pulling the strings in midfield this season.

The £15 million acquisition from Porto - where he became the youngest captain in the history of the Champions League - underlines the gulf between the two sides.

And Clough wants the Brewers to draw upon their vast experience of undermining such differences in resources or league positions as they look for an unlikely third win in 2018.

The dramatic 1-0 triumph at eventually-promoted Huddersfield Town close to a year ago was a prime example of a timely shock - but there have been plenty more since Clough's original appointment at Burton Albion in 1998.

"I think as club we have done that over the last 20 years, going to bigger clubs and getting results," he said.

"We need to get one in the next couple of games (with a trip to Cardiff City up after the international break).

"We were close to doing it on Tuesday night at Sheffield United, but close isn't enough.

"Somebody made a good point that if it was September or October, we would be saying how encouraged we are with how we're playing.

"But we need results now. We still think the best way of getting results is playing how we are playing, maybe not putting 10 men behind the ball and sitting there and waiting for the other teams just to break us down.

"I think that worked at that time last season, but I think we have to play with a little bit more freedom this time."

Albion's hosts have got their promotion charge back on track after a run of only one win in five recently, with a 3-0 defeat of Reading resuming normal service in Wolverhampton.

The Brewers, on the other hand, are still scrapping it out to avoid relegation to League One and will be aiming to ensure a gap of three points between themselves and safety grows no further before the international break.

So with both sides targeting wholly different goals, will there be any pressure on title-chasing Wolves given the expectation on them to beat a lowly Burton side?

"I don't think there will be any pressure on Wolves," Clough answered.

"They'll be relishing the opportunity to play a team second from bottom and extend their lead at the top.

"We've got to try to stop that if we can.

"But when they've gone to Villa last week, even with the defeat, they'll be thinking 'we've got two teams in the bottom six at home in Reading and Burton', and it'll just strengthen their position."