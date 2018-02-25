Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough reckons Burton Albion are creating enough chances to be able to win games after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Millwall and branded the loss "a wasted opportunity."

Derby County loanee Darren Bent passed up two good opportunities in the first-half before the Lions took the lead through Ben Marshall after the interval.

The Brewers managed to ride a wave of Millwall pressure before they started to assert themselves on their opponents, with Jacob Davenport's inch-perfect pass finding the ex-England striker just before half-time.

Bent snatched at his effort, though, and blazed it over - but Clough reckons that was purely down to Albion's bad luck on the day and reckons his first goal will come if his team-mates continue to craft those kind of chances.

"Darren needs that sort of service," Clough said.

"He needs someone to get their head up in midfield and find his runs, and he (Davenport) did that.

"On another day he would have put it in and we might have gone on and won the game.

"The way things are going for us here at the moment compared to away from home, I think it's fair to say things aren't running for us here.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"So to have the pressure and things that we have and not to get a break again.

"At least we are creating chances.

"The last five performances have been extremely good, from the game against Reading here where we were extremely awful, to away at Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

"We've played well in the last five games, consistently well as a pattern of how we've played.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's against some good opposition and they've found it difficult to stop us."

Albion's failure to galvanise themselves at home after a good away win has been a constant theme this season.

Saturday's defeat to an in-form Millwall side is the fourth time this season that the Brewers have won away from home and then been defeated at the Pirelli Stadium the next match after Tuesday night's 2-1 win at Barnsley.

"It's another game where we're still in the bottom three," he added.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We've wasted an opportunity today, so we're worse off than we were a week ago.

"And off the back of a three-game unbeaten run, it should have been four.

"We should have beaten Ipswich, we should have beaten Forest and we should have won today.

"That's four straight games easily.

"But the reason we haven’t is because we haven't put the ball in the back of the net."