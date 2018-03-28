Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Cardiff City's push for the Premier League under Neil Warnock is no fluke.

Former Albion boss Warnock took over in the Bluebirds hotseat after Paul Trollope was sacked following a 2-0 defeat to the Brewers in October 2016 - a result that left them 23rd in the Championship.

Seventeen months on, Cardiff are on track for automatic promotion to the top flight, with a seven-point lead over third-placed Fulham and a game in hand to come too.

Should City build upon their recent run of seven successive wins and secure only a second season in English football's top flight since 1962, it would be Warnock's eighth promotion as a manager.

(Image: James Chance/Getty Images)

And ahead of Albion's trip to the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday (3pm), opposite number Clough knows how valuable that record is as the Bluebirds look to go up.

"I think that’s where Neil has vast experience in that department," said Clough when discussing the need for teams to hold their nerve at this stage of the season.

"I remember reading towards the end of last season when he said that it won't take much in the summer to get Cardiff challenging for promotion.

"And he's right - they've brought a few players in, as he does, some come off, some don't.

"But they are right there in prime position to get automatic promotion.

"He does it an awful lot of times, it's no fluke with his promotion record.

"It is incredible. They are up there and they look as though they are going to be back in the Premier League."

Of course, the Brewers have their own target to focus on heading into Friday's clash, as they look to boost their survival hopes with a third victory in 2018.

Albion's final eight opponents of the season all have something still to play for, with four - Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Preston North End - currently harbouring promotion hopes.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The other four of Birmingham City, Hull City, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers are battling for survival alongside Burton.

So can the pressure on their opponents play a part for the Brewers?

"You never know," added Clough.

"I always think it's about us and about how we do, whether we are playing teams at the top, mid-table with nothing to play for or those fighting relegation as well.

"It's about how we approach it.

"We've got to keep our nerve as well, and we've got to keep doing what we believe is right.

"If it's enough, it's enough. If it's not, we take the consequences."