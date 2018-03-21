Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Tomas Egert will be a good addition to Burton Albion's squad after he made his debut at the weekend.

Egert came on for the final eight minutes of Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers after signing for the Brewers as a free agent to provide cover in Albion's injury-hit defence.

The Czech is currently studying sports management at the University of Derby and has been training with the Brewers after being recommended to Clough by ex-Burton midfielder John McGrath at Mickleover Sports, where he had previously been training.

And Clough is impressed with what he has seen of the 23-year-old, who has played top flight football in his native Czech Republic.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"He has been training with us for about a month, and we just wanted to see him in a game, but we couldn't," Clough said.

"We hadn't got enough bodies to organise a friendly for him to play in, but he just kept impressing in training, whatever we did.

"I think if we've got two months to go, we might as well sign him to give us some cover.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"And we even thought on Saturday, if we're going to put anybody in, it's pointless risking Darren Bent, and Luke Murphy has got a hamstring injury.

"So we might as well put him on to get a little bit of experience for 10 minutes.

"He's played at the top level in the Czech Republic, so I don't think he'll be too fazed by it.

"I think he's reasonably confident in his own ability to play at this level."