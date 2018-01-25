Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has confirmed that Bradford City have enquired about a move for Burton Albion midfielder Matty Lund - and revealed Lund could be joined by another Brewer at the Bantams this month.

Lund was linked with a move to City on loan earlier this week, with Stuart McCall reportedly keen on beefing up his promotion-contending squad – who currently sit in fifth place in League One.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international has not featured for Clough's side since the Brewers' 1-1 draw with Brentford on November 21, and the Albion boss has previously spoken about the possibility of him heading out to look for more first-team football.

"Yes, they (Bradford City) have enquired about him," said Clough when asked about the link.

"That could happen before the weekend.

"They have also asked about another player as well, so there might be two of them going."

Lund was Clough's first signing of the summer last year when he joined on a free transfer from Bradford's League One rivals Rochdale in May.

But after a bright start to the campaign, he has been unable to nail down a place in Burton's midfield over recent months.

Clough's decision to opt for a 5-4-1 system since the start of December has left only two position in Lund's favoured centre-midfield position up for grabs.

The recent form of Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy in that role has left the former Stoke City trainee on the fringes of Albion's squad, with injury and illness not helping his chances in his maiden season at the Pirelli Stadium.