A versatile and creative midfielder, a former Championship and League One loanee and a goalscorer at international level.

West Ham United's Martin Samuelsen became Burton Albion's first January signing on Wednesday, and is likely to go straight into the squad for Saturday's trip to Fulham.

But what else is there to know about the 20-year-old - and could Nigel Clough be the right man to unlock his exciting potential?

We spoke to Sam Inkersole, West Ham writer for Football.London.co.uk, to get the lowdown on Albion's newest recruit.

Is Samuelsen viewed as a genuine prospect at West Ham?

He is a precocious talent, no doubt about it, but he's lost his way a little bit over the past 18 months or so, having had less than stellar loan spells away from the club and not getting near the first team, with U23 football being his main source of action.

Samuelsen is a genuine talent, yes.

A tricky winger who certainly knows where the goal is, the Norwegian has bags and bags of potential - it's just going to take the right manager to bring it out of him.

If he knuckles down and simplifies his game a little bit, his talent will eventually show through.

The fact that Samuelsen has gone on loan again shows his standing at the club - they want him to learn.

He could easily stay around in the U23s, maybe not make it and be released.

But the likes of Reece Oxford, Josh Cullen, Reece Burke, Toni Martinez - who are all very highly rated - along with Samuelsen are the ones who have been loaned out to gain experience with a view of integrating them into first-team football.

Nigel Clough is excited by Samuelsen’s creativity and skill – is that what the Norwegian best brings to the game?

That's not a surprise to hear because Samuelsen offers a bit of flair to his game, which sometimes works against him as he often tries to do too much when the simpler things would be better.

But if he gets it right, he has the capability of beating a defender and making them look a bit foolish in the process.

He's got very quick feet and pace to burn as well, so if anyone can unlock a defence then he has the ability to do so.

He has often played as a number 10 in U23 football as opposed to an out-and-out winger and he does look better in that 10 role.

Could a little more experience stand him in good stead at his third loan club?

Samuelsen barely figured at Blackburn when he went there which was a nigh on pointless spell away.

Peterbrough was a bit better for him, (but) he didn't get what he or West Ham wanted out of it.

Third time lucky, with Burton, hopefully.

A taskmaster such as Clough will be very, very good for Samuelsen as he often gets a bit ahead of himself and as I mentioned before, tries to do too much and loses the ball.

Clough should drum that out him sharp-ish, and that will benefit him.

I really, really hope that Samuelsen gets plenty of games at Burton.

Hopefully, this time around, he can get what he needs because there is no doubt he has the talent.