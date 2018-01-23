Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough was "absolutely delighted" with Martin Samuelsen's Burton Albion debut in tough circumstances at Fulham on Saturday.

The West Ham United loanee went straight into the Brewers' starting XI on the right wing after signing on Wednesday - with Will Miller out for the rest of the season - and impressed, despite Albion falling to an emphatic 6-0 loss.

He showed some bright flashes in possession, beating his man, linking up play well and getting Albion on the front foot on the rare occasions they were able to break.

"I'm absolutely delighted with Martin Samuelsen's debut," said the Burton boss.

"That might sound strange in a 6-0 loss, but I thought he did very well indeed for his first game.

"For a 20-year-old to come into that situation when you are getting battered, I thought he did very well."

Samuelsen's start was one of two changes to the Brewers' starting XI.

The other saw Marvin Sordell come into the side as Ben Turner missed out with a calf injury.

Turner sustained the problem in training on Friday, with Clough admitting the enforced positional switches were "not ideal", with John Brayford moving from right-wing-back to centre-half and Lucas Akins dropping into the defence from his forward role.

First-team coach Andy Garner does not believe Turner's absence will rule him out for a lengthy spell, though.

"No, I don't think so," said Garner when asked if there was an indication it could be a long-term issue.

"It's just one of those things. He's a senior professional, he takes no risks and he just felt it go a little bit.

"Fents (physio Nick Fenton) will look at that, monitor it and take a look next week to see how long it's going to be.

"He doesn't like missing football matches.

"He's deeply disappointed, but there are a lot more games to go, so we've got to get that right and get him available as quickly as possible."