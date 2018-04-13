Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Derby County peaked "too early" this season as they continue their quest for promotion to the Premier League.

Burton Albion are the next team for the Rams to negotiate tomorrow (3pm) as they bid to secure a play-off spot.

The fifth-placed Rams were on course for automatic promotion after surging into the division's top two by February.

But Derby - managed by former Brewers boss Gary Rowett - went on an eight-match winless run that saw them drop out of the automatic places.

They managed to arrest the slide with back-to-back wins against Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers before Wednesday night's 2-0 loss to Wolves.

Sitting in fifth place with a two-point gap to seventh, Derby still look firmly in contention for a play-off spot.

So how does Clough assess the Rams' campaign as a whole?

"It was too early," the former Rams manager said of their rise to second.

"I think you can peak too early in this division.

"I think the team showing the merits of not doing that are Fulham, who started off the season quite slowly and people were even questioning the position of the manager.

"And now they find themselves with four or five games to go in the automatic spots.

"I heard Gary talking saying they had the spell where they got to second and hit a bit of a blip and they'd won their last two with two clean sheets (before the Wolves loss).

"I think all that's important now is what they do in their last four games to take them into a good place going into the play-offs.

"I think it was too much to ask, it was unrealistic even when they got to second to expect them to stay in those automatics.

"But I think they've got as good a chance as anybody in the play-offs, and especially if Fulham get that automatic spot.

"If there is one team you want to avoid, it is Fulham at the moment.

"So if they do get it, it's still in Cardiff's hands (at the moment), but if Fulham do get that automatic spot, then I think with Cardiff, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Derby, it's wide open."