Nigel Clough says there was a "gulf in quality" between his Burton Albion side and Wolverhampton Wanderers today - but he was still disappointed with the nature of the hosts' goals.

Wolves - a Premier League side in waiting after ensuring they will be at least nine points clear of third by the end of the day - secured a 3-1 victory over Clough's battling Brewers, who worked tirelessly with only 29 per cent of the possession at Molineux.

The big-spending hosts' two first-half goals - courtesy of Helder Costa and Benik Afobe - saw the scorers get in behind from one pass before beating Stephen Bywater.

And while Lloyd Dyer slammed an 18-yard effort home to put the Brewers back in contention at the break, a powerful run through the Burton defence from Ivan Cavaleiro, aided by a kind deflection or two, set up Afobe for the game-clinching third.

"It was a big gulf in quality, that was the standard of the players that were on the pitch, unfortunately," said Clough.

"We gave ourselves a little bit of a lifeline, and the only criticism of the players today is the goals we conceded, they were a little bit too easy.

"They were very good goals from Wolves' point of view, just too easy from our point of view.

"They were all scored from the same position, the lefthand side of the (defence).

"We just vacated that position too easily to let them in.

"It's a very, very difficult afternoon for our lads as professional footballers, when there is that much of a gulf between the teams."

Burton struggled to land a glove on Nuno Espirito Santo's side after going 3-1 behind, but they held firm to ensure no repeat of the heavy beatings they have taken at the hands of Fulham and Leeds United earlier in the campaign.

So what positives did Clough take from the trip to Molineux, ahead of the 13-day international break?

"We're delighted with Hope Akpan again - I think he's had two excellent games in the week and has been as good as we've had recently," he added.

"It gives Joe Sbarra another 45 minutes under his belt at 19 years old (after he replaced Marvin Sordell at half-time).

"And the best thing about that was he received his first booking, which we asked him to do.

"That's part of growing up and playing in men's football, sometimes you're going to have to kick the opposition.

"He did that and he received a yellow card, so that's another little step for him along the way of becoming a professional footballer."