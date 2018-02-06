The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's lack of form prevented them from bringing the best out of Matty Lund this season.

The Northern Ireland midfielder became Albion's first signing of the summer when he joined on a free transfer from Rochdale in May.

But Lund - whose primary role is as a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder but played in various roles for Burton - saw his involvement lessen as the first half of the campaign went on.

And having not featured since November 21, he joined League One Bradford City on loan until the end of the season last month, along with Brewers teammate Stephen Warnock.

"Matty Lund has been in and out," said Clough when discussing the Albion duo moving to Bradford.

"I don't think we've played well enough as a team to accommodate Matty in the way he plays.

"So it's been difficult for him.

"Illness and injury have dogged him as well in the first half of the season.

"He just wanted to get out and play games."

Similarly, Warnock's loan move to Valley Parade was based on a desire for more first-team football.

Having featured in 14 of Burton's first 17 Championship games of the season, the 36-year-old defender was not used again after the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on November 17.

The impressive form of Tom Flanagan at left-back had a big part to play in that, with the Northern Ireland international becoming a staple of the Albion defence.

"Stephen Warnock started the season and did okay," added Clough.

"There were no great problems, but then Tom Flanagan got his chance and went in.

"He's been one of our most consistent players.

"When we signed Stephen Warnock, we didn't have Tom Flanagan (who left the club in June before returning to sign a new deal in August).

"So we just needed some experience to cover us at the back - and Stephen provided that.

"But I think, when he's not playing for a couple of months at his age, he wants to be playing regular football.

"We won't deny him that."