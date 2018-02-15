Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is expecting an "intriguing" clash between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest on Saturday as both sides look to curtail rotten runs of their own.

The Brewers will again be pushing for a first home victory in five months, having claimed a first point since January 1 at Ipswich Town last weekend.

Aitor Karanka's Forest, meanwhile, have won only once - albeit at Wolverhampton Wanderers - in their last 10 League outings, and they have failed to score in seven of their last eight.

Neither team will want their respective slumps to continue, with Albion keen to move off the bottom of the Championship table.

And if Burton are to be the side to secure a timely lift, Clough knows his players must look to seize the initiative from the off after two positive displays in their last two games.

Asked about Forest having conceded nine goals in their four defeats since the Wolves win, Clough said: "I wish we'd only conceded nine goals!

"We're going to try (to take advantage of that), but nobody will be shakier than us at home with our confidence at the moment.

"I think it'll be quite intriguing, actually, to see how it goes on Saturday.

"Irrespective of what's happened in recent games, we have to try to take the initiative and try to go at them.

"We've not got an awful lot to lose with being bottom of the league.

"People are assuming that we are down, so that's what we've said to the players in the last couple of games - we might as well relax, go out and have a go."

Karanka has suggested he will make changes to his Forest team this weekend following a 2-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday.

Wholesale switches are possible for the Reds following a January transfer window in which they brought in 10 new players after the Spaniard's arrival as boss.

Given the depth of squad available to Karanka, Clough admits Albion will not find it easy to plan for the XI they could face at the Pirelli.

"It's difficult to tell (about Karanka's impact so far) because the team has changed so much in the last five or six games," added the Brewers manager.

"Formations have changed, personnel have changed.

"We were looking yesterday at what team we think they might play and we got nowhere near because there were that many options.

"I think they've got a first-team squad of 29 players now, so when you're choosing from that sort of pool, it is very difficult for us to try to guess personnel or formation.

"It could be a whole new team from the one that played against us (in October).

"Because he changed the formation at half-time last week at home to Hull, it could be a back three, could be a back four, could be anything.

"We will just prepare ourselves, more than ever, for Saturday and say, 'concentrate on what we're doing'."