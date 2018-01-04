Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's current confidence has given them a timely boost of energy during their busy recent schedule.

The Brewers played five games between December 16 and January 1, winning three of them - all on the road, at Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

Six Burton players - Stephen Bywater, Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Lucas Akins and Lloyd Dyer - started every one of those fixtures, with Dyer, Flanagan and Naylor notching seven goals between them.

There were some signs of fatigue from the Brewers in the last 20 minutes of the 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day as Clough's side defended a two-goal lead - but there was no loss of concentration or organisation.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Indeed, they even showed the energy to go down the other end and clinch a third, through Naylor, to wrap up the points late on.

And ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round trip to Birmingham City - when Clough has suggested he is unlikely to play youngsters or make a host of changes - the Brewers' fine run of form seems to be giving them an extra boost on the pitch.

"It's funny, when teams are losing and people say, 'they don't look fit enough,' that's what you see," said Clough.

"You see that confidence and you see that extra yard, even when you're tired, if you are hanging onto a lead, you see that little bit extra.

"Tom Naylor then pops up. He looked a little leggy on Monday compared to what he has been, but then he pops up in the six-yard box in the 89th minute to get a third goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"For a central midfielder to get three in four over Christmas (is impressive), and he missed the best chance against Norwich City as well with his header, so it could've been even better for him.

"That's the extra little bit you see from confidence.

"It's nothing to do with fitness. Teams are all much of a muchness, it's just that confidence.

"It saps your energy when you're losing, and that's why teams don't look as fit."