Nigel Clough was full of praise for Stephen Bywater after the Burton Albion goalkeeper's performance against Birmingham City.

It took until the 87th minute for the Brewers' stopper to be beaten, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's bullet header cancelling out Lloyd Dyer's opener earlier in the half.

Garry Monk's side had 13 shots on target, with Bywater peppered throughout the match.

The Blues caught the former Derby County man in form, a marked improvement from his erratic performance in Good Friday's 3-1 defeat to Cardiff.

He denied playmaker Jota in the first-half, and was tested once again after the break - producing a superb double-save from David Davis and Jacques Maghoma.

And Clough puts that down to the experience of a 'keeper who has clocked up nearly 400 appearances.

"He was brilliant," Clough said of his number one.

"The blocking with his legs - that's experience.

"He stands up. Young goalkeepers dive out of the way sometimes and make it easier for forwards.

"When you actually stand there and say 'come and beat me', that's when it's hitting his legs and he's making good saves.

"We were a bit fortunate that Birmingham didn't get one earlier."

Clough also reserved praise for Jutkiewicz after his vital finish.

The ex-Burnley forward met Jeremie Boga's cross and finished with aplomb, crashing his header into the top-corner.

It was a finish worth of beating the brilliant Bywater, with former striker Clough able to acknowledge the quality on show from Jutkiewicz despite the suckerpunch landed on the Brewers.

However, despite the nature of the late strike, Burton could still have got something out of the game.

And that was something that pleased Clough, with Albion still fashioning chances despite Birmingham looking the more likely to go on and win the game.

"It's a brilliant, brilliant header, the equaliser," Clough said of Jutkiewicz's strike.

"He must have headed it from 15 yards out or something - so it's a brilliant header.

"We just couldn't quite get out, we were under siege and the nice thing was we didn't concede again and we could have done.

"And even in the last minute of stoppage time we have situations ourselves to win it.

"We have a corner and a couple of half chances.

"I said to the players: 'no matter how much pressure you're under, you can always go and win the game.

"You only need one shot.

"Lloyd got his customary goal and we got our noses in front which we didn't deserve, and we're just a bit disappointed with the way we played first-half.

"I thought we gave the ball away too much."