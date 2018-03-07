The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion are hopeful the problem that forced Damien McCrory off in Tuesday's defeat to Brentford is only a "contact injury".

The Brewers left-back - who made his first start since August for Albion - clashed knees with a Brentford player during the first half against the Bees and, despite continuing for a short period, was replaced by Tom Flanagan before the break.

McCrory missed the majority of a loan spell at Portsmouth earlier in the season after requiring surgery on a knee injury.

He will be assessed ahead of Saturday's meeting with Bristol City, as will Hope Akpan, who is struggling with an ankle injury sustained in "unlucky" circumstances in training at the weekend.

The Robins' visit is likely to be too soon for defensive duo Ben Turner and John Brayford, though.

"There are one or two with knocks after last night," said Nigel Clough.

"Hope missed the game with an ankle injury.

"He went over on his ankle on the indoor surface on Saturday at St George's Park - he just ran off the edge of the pitch where the astroturf finishes, went onto the hard stuff and twisted his ankle.

"That's just unlucky.

"We'll see how Damien is. It's just contact, we hope.

"He tried his best to continue (after receiving treatment from the physio), and it disrupted us a little bit, because he was going very well down the lefthand side with Lloyd Dyer.

"They were linking up, causing problems, putting crosses in.

"Little things like that don't help.

"But everybody else, we hope, should be okay.

"John Brayford and Ben Turner are not quite ready yet, but it was nice to have Tom Flanagan back on the bench to be able to come on at full-back."

Burton's injury issues at the back have bitten over recent weeks, and Clough admits it affected their plans as Tuesday's defeat unfolded.

With right-winger Martin Samuelsen struggling with illness, the Brewers were looking at moving right-back Lucas Akins forward into his position and bringing Flanagan into Akins' full-back position, until McCrory was forced off.

"Lucas, as well as he's doing, would give us another good option going forward," added Clough.

"Martin was ill on Tuesday night.

"Damien would have stayed on, we'd have probably moved Lucas one on and put Tom Flanagan at right -back.

"We'd have had two proper full-backs in and push Lucas more into his familiar position. But we didn't have that opportunity."