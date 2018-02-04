The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough has revealed the extent of Burton Albion's injury woes after three players limped off during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa.

Tom Flanagan was the first to be removed, with the defender having to be helped off by Brewers physio Nick Fenton after just 28 minutes.

Flanagan was spotted on crutches heading into the tunnel at half-time, and his replacement, Luke Murphy, didn't fare much better.

Murphy was replaced by Jamie Allen at half-time, with Clough explaining Murphy also succumbed to a shin injury that required 12 stitches.

Ben Turner lasted 72 minutes before injuring his calf – the same problem that ruled him out of last month's 6-0 hammering at Fulham.

"Tom Flanagan pulled his calf," Clough explained.

"Luke Murphy has had 12 stitches in his shin - from which the tackle wasn't a booking.

"The referee said it was 'just a foul'.

"Now I don't know 'just a foul' where you get 12 stitches in your shin.

"But looking at some of the decisions today, I couldn't understand those, at all.

"Ben Turner has got a very tight calf and couldn't really continue.

"We were shuffling, reshuffling today, especially losing Martin Samuelsen in the morning (to illness)."

Referee David Coote failed to award penalties to either side, with Lucas Akins and Jack Grealish both cautioned for simulation.

Akins' claim came on the 41st minute when the conversion of the penalty would have brought Albion level.

Grealish's 68th minute claim looked more of a penalty than Akins' supposed foul, but Coote deemed neither to be worthy of a spot-kick.

"I thought they were both penalties," Clough said diplomatically.

When put to Clough that Akins is the least likely of players to dishonestly appeal for a penalty, he agreed.

Akins' reaction was one of incredulity, rather than a player trying to convince a referee that a penalty should be awarded.

"You look at the reaction of the players," Clough added.

"I think a lot of footballers these days, because they’re aware, if they do think or anticipate and dive then they get up a bit sheepishly.

"He got up outraged with the decision and I think Grealish did the same.

"They were both penalties."