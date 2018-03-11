The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's injury list continues to lengthen, with Lucas Akins the latest player to be side-lined after he departed Saturday's goalless draw with Bristol City after just six minutes.

Akins was replaced by Lloyd Dyer a nd headed straight down the tunnel , with Brewers manager Nigel Clough confirming he is likely to be out until after the international break.

That means he will miss crucial trips to Sheffield United and Wolves - his first absences of the campaign having played a part in every game in all competitions this season.

"It's Lucas' hamstring - I should think he'll be out until the international break," Clough said.

"Liam Boyce's is an ankle, it's quite badly swollen after a tackle on the far side.

"Jacob Davenport had the flu and that was why he didn't start today.

"Jamie Allen is carrying knocks, we're just patching them up and getting them out there.

"Damien McCrory did well to get out there, because he got a fair old whack on Tuesday night (against Brentford).

"Ben Turner and John Brayford are coming along, but they will probably be back after the international break.

Clough's hand was forced for his second substitution of the afternoon when Liam Boyce went down after a collision, with Martin Samuelsen replacing him.

Underlining the thinness of Burton's squad, the Norweigan went on despite himself struggling with illness during the week

"We're not sure, hopefully he'll be alright," Clough added of Boyce.

"It looked just a little bit tired today after his efforts on Tuesday night, but the only way we're going to get him back to full fitness is by playing him.

"So we'll see how he is for Tuesday.

"He's (Samuelsen) still not right, you could see he doesn’t feel 100% at the moment.

"We'll probably get him checked over the weekend, and on Monday we'll see how he is.

"He’s not 100 per cent."