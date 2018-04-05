Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough hopes Lloyd Dyer can shake off a knock from Monday’s draw with Middlesbrough to be in contention for Saturday's match against Birmingham City (3pm).

The Birmingham-born winger has hit a purple patch of late, setting up two of Albion's last three goals and scoring the third, with Clough hoping the 35-year-old will be fit in time to face a side he has scored against in three of his last four outings.

"I think Lloyd got a knock on Saturday, so we hope he's fit because he's carrying a couple of things," Clough said of the prospect of Dyer facing his old club.

"He seems to enjoy scoring against them, but they know that and they'll be aware of him."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion also have a couple of other selection issues, with Lucas Akins training on Wednesday as he continues to battle back from a hamstring injury sustained last month.

Damien McCrory's wife is still yet to give birth, so he could miss the trip to St Andrew's.

"Lucas is down to train Wednesday morning, so we'll see how he goes after that," Clough said.

"He's been out a few weeks with his hamstring, so we'll assess him and one or two knocks - Tom Naylor - and we'll have to see how Jacob Davenport is (he was left out of the starting XI for Friday's 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City through injury).

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"He (Akins) did the warm-up, he joined in with the lads on Monday before Middlesbrough, so he's getting close.

"But we just want to be careful - not too careful, though, because we've only got six games to go.

"We're hoping he'll be involved somehow in the squad on Saturday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Darren Bent's ill this week, so we'll just see closer to the weekend who's going to make it.

"We've got enough numbers now, 19 or 20 in the squad, so we'll try and get a team out from that."