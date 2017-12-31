Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are hopeful of having record signing Liam Boyce fit and firing for the final quarter of the season if his rehabilitation continues to run successfully.

The Northern Ireland international is yet to make his competitive debut for the Brewers after rupturing the ACL in his left knee in a pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town in July.

The prognosis shortly after the injury - which required surgery - was that he would miss the majority of the campaign, a big blow to a side who have sometimes lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

When asked about possible reinforcements up front in January, Nigel Clough confirmed that Boyce is making promising progress ahead of his return and could yet boost Albion's frontline down the home straight of their bid for Championship survival.

"Without a doubt, that is the difference and that's what we'll be looking for," he said when discussing their aim to add more attacking options when the window opens on Monday.

"Liam Boyce is coming on fantastically well in his rehabilitation.

"We hope to have him back for the last quarter of the season, something like that, which will be a big boost.

"We are hoping, if everything goes well and it gets the okay from all the medical people, that he should be training in mid-February, with a view to just getting a little outing here and there, and then at the start of March, should be ready to go.

"That leaves us something like 11 or 12 games.

"But we need somebody before that as well to help out."