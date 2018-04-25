Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has hailed the impact of the "talented" Hope Akpan in Burton Albion's midfield during the Brewers' belated push for Championship survival.

The summer signing, a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers, has emerged as a key component of the Brewers' midfield since his return to the starting XI in February.

Nigerian international Akpan has established himself as a regular either side of Jacob Davenport at the base of Nigel Clough's favoured three-man midfield.

The 26-year-old started only five games before the 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa on February 3 - but impressive performances since have made him a staple of Clough's side.

He has missed only two matches since, and has played the full 90 minutes of all but one of the 12 games that have followed that Villa loss.

And crucially, while yet to register a goal in a Burton shirt, Akpan's contribution in the build-up to some of the key goals in Burton's consecutive victories against Derby County and Sunderland has not gone unnoticed.

And ahead of the final couple of matches, Clough wants to see the former Everton man sign off for the season with a goal as his side look to clinch an unlikely Championship survival.

"We've been pleased with Hope since we put him in the team," Clough said.

"He missed most of pre-season and then it was a case of trying to get him up to speed.

"And to do that, you need what you've seen recently.

"You need him to play half-a-dozen games on the spin, or something like that to see the best from him.

"We didn't have that luxury earlier in the season, and I've said that after Bristol City, he should have played.

"He played well at Bristol City for 70 minutes (in October) and then we went to Forest, changed formation and then left him out.

"He should have still played at Forest and maybe if we'd have given him that run then we'd have seen this form earlier.

"He's as talented a player as we've got in the midfield.

"You're seeing all different aspects of his game now, and he's chipping in with assists.

"We know he can score goals as well, he got one in pre-season for us, so I think that's the next stage. Can he get us a goal?"

Akpan came close to opening his account in the 3-1 defeat of Derby earlier this month, when he forced Scott Carson into an excellent reaction save - but Lucas Akins was on hand to finish the job.

And far from criticising the ex-Crawley Town man's profligacy in front of goal, Clough wanted to praise the work he does to get into those areas.

"It's getting into the positions, first of all, which he's doing now," Clough added.

"I think for the third goal against Derby, it was his shot that was saved and we put the rebound in.

"And then he was involved in both goals at Sunderland.

"He's a good all-round midfielder, and he's played at the highest level as well.

"So we get him as far up the pitch as we can so he can affect in and around their penalty area.

"That's where we are lacking the quality and that's where we need him."