Nigel Clough has handed Manchester City youngster Jacob Davenport a senior debut against Aston Villa, with the on-loan midfielder coming in as one of four changes to Burton Albion's starting XI at Villa Park.
Davenport - a deadline day signing from Manchester City - has been drafted in following Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Reading, with Hope Akpan, Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer also coming in.
Out go Darren Bent - who has failed to recover from a knock suffered on his debut in midweek - Jake Buxton, Luke Murphy and Martin Samuelsen, who is suffering with illness.
Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal, with a flat back four in front of him in John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan.
Sordell starts on the right of a midfield five, with Davenport, Akpan and Tom Naylor in the middle.
Dyer has recovered from a back complaint to start on the left wing, and Lucas Akins is the lone forward.
Murphy and Buxton are both given rests on the bench and are joined by Harry Campbell, Jamie Allen, Joe Sbarra, Shaun Barker and Liam Boyce - who made his return to the first-team squad on Tuesday night.