Nigel Clough has handed Manchester City youngster Jacob Davenport a senior debut against Aston Villa, with the on-loan midfielder coming in as one of four changes to Burton Albion's starting XI at Villa Park.

Davenport - a deadline day signing from Manchester City - has been drafted in following Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Reading, with Hope Akpan, Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer also coming in.

(Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Out go Darren Bent - who has failed to recover from a knock suffered on his debut in midweek - Jake Buxton, Luke Murphy and Martin Samuelsen, who is suffering with illness.

Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal, with a flat back four in front of him in John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Sordell starts on the right of a midfield five, with Davenport, Akpan and Tom Naylor in the middle.

Dyer has recovered from a back complaint to start on the left wing, and Lucas Akins is the lone forward.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Murphy and Buxton are both given rests on the bench and are joined by Harry Campbell, Jamie Allen, Joe Sbarra, Shaun Barker and Liam Boyce - who made his return to the first-team squad on Tuesday night.