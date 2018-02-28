Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says he hopes other teams think Burton Albion have no chance of surviving relegation to League One - and he wants his side to make sure they surprise their rivals all over again.

The Brewers sit second from bottom and three points adrift of safety after 34 games.

Despite that position, Clough is hopeful they can pull off a few shocks against some of the Championship's top sides in the coming weeks.

Albion's next six opponents are all currently in the top half of the second-tier table and chasing promotion into the Premier League.

That is in stark contrast to the Brewers' situation, with some onlookers perhaps assuming the challenge of a second successive survival to be beyond them.

As a result, Burton have thrown off the shackles in recent weeks, with Clough encouraging his side to play good football - and performances and results have improved.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I hope they think we're already down," Clough said with a smile.

"That's one of the things we've said to the players in the last five games.

"The performances and the consistency have been very good indeed, and we're in the position, I think, where we can do that.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"People are assuming that we're one of the ones that are doomed.

"So it's up to us to try to surprise a few like we did a year ago and get some results that they don't expect."

The Brewers have precedent for re-energising their survival push against high-flying opposition.

In April last season, they took four points from a seven-day period that saw them face Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, including a memorable last-gasp win away at the Terriers, courtesy of Jackson Irvine's injury-time strike.

"That's what we're going to have to produce, or reproduce, something like that and just get a good result," added Clough.

Albion's "smash-and-grab" - as it was labelled in some quarters - on a team now sitting 14th in the top flight and facing Tottenham Hotspur this weekend will surely act as motivation for Saturday's trip to high-flying Sheffield United (3pm).

(Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The Blades have moved back into the play-off places following Tuesday night's 3-1 win at Reading, and they will be hoping to consolidate their position at Bramall Lane this weekend.

But Clough has other ideas and wants to continue to upset the apple cart.

"As a club, we've done that," Clough continued.

"We've been a small club in every league we've been in.

"Going back to the Conference days, there were ex-Football League clubs and big clubs that were in there.

"And up through the leagues it's been the same. We're going to have to excel in that area in the next couple of months if we're going to survive."