Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows everything that has gone before in a topsy-turvy season no longer matters for Burton Albion.

After 45 games and eight months of action, the Brewers' Championship fate rests on Sunday's final-day trip to Preston North End.

They are currently adrift of safety on goal difference alone.

Clough's side have put themselves in that position courtesy of three successive wins over Derby County, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers, with the first and third of those coming at the Pirelli Stadium.

Those results were Albion's first victories on home soil since September. The Brewers' record of 14 home defeats is the worst in the division.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Still, Clough was pleased his players could give the Burton supporters a stirring Pirelli send-off for the season - and he knows what a tantalising situation it has now set up.

"They haven't been treated to it too often this season, with the awful home run that we went on", said the Brewers boss.

"But with the last two, hopefully if we get something next week, people will forget about that.

"It doesn't really matter what has happened in the previous 45 now, even today.

"All that matters is next week. We need a result to stand a chance of staying up.

"But it's nice to win two home games at the end, and then whatever happens, we go into next season on a relative high here at the Pirelli."

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Not since the midway point of their memorable League One campaign in 2015-16 had the Brewers won three League games on the bounce before Saturday.

Then, back-to-back home wins over Swindon Town and Blackpool were followed by a 2-0 triumph at Coventry City, with Calum Butcher and Stuart Beavon on the scoresheet that day.

And while this recent run could prove just as valuable as that one, Clough believes it may have been on the cards for a while for his class of 2017-18.

"I think we've been close to doing it," he added when discussing Burton's timely surge of form.

"We've talked about it, the Bristol City game (0-0), the Middlesbroughs, the Birmingham City game (both finished 1-1).

"We could easily have been three on the spin at any one time then.

"Hull City whacked us 5-0 here, but apart from that, we've been very close to getting wins in all the previous games."

One more win, at Preston, would give Albion a strong chance of survival, although they could even stay up with a draw, if Barnsley lose and Bolton Wanderers fail to win in their final outings.