Nigel Clough believes Fulham could be channelling their inner 1970s-era Liverpool as Burton Albion prepare for this weekend's trip to Craven Cottage.

While the Brewers will go in search of a fourth successive away victory, Slavisa Jokanovic's hosts are looking to build on a run that has seen them take 13 points from their last five matches.

That sequence of results has helped move Fulham back into play-off contention following a sluggish opening to the campaign that saw them win only twice in their first nine League games.

Last season, the Cottagers' wobble came later, in September and October, but they barely looked back from December onwards in their push for the top six.

And Clough can see a similarity between that knack for hitting their stride at the turn of the year and the great Reds teams that won five titles between 1973 and 1980.

"I don't know if it's a conscious way they (Fulham) do it," said the Brewers boss.

"I know that Liverpool used to do it many years ago.

"They always, from Christmas onwards, used to steamroll teams and then win the title, when they were at their best in the 1970s.

"So I don't know if it's a conscious plan - I don't think you can do that in the Championship.

"I'm sure if they had the choice, they would have been up there from day one.

"But you lose players, (other) players are still fitting in and gelling.

"The way that Fulham play, it takes a few games for that to happen.

"It's a bit like Brentford. All their players have settled in now and they are in the midst of a good run.

"I think that's the same with a team like Fulham.

"They have some exceptionally good players."

Fulham were the last side Burton beat at the Pirelli Stadium, back on September 16.

Since then, they have won away at Millwall, Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

And at Craven Cottage on Saturday, the Brewers will again look to nullify the attacking qualities of their hosts in search of another positive result in their bid for survival.

"That's what we have to try to do again on Saturday," added Clough.

"We have to try to stop them.

"The longer we can keep it at 0-0 the better, and if we can get a goal, it increases the pressure on them and the frustration of the home supporters.

"That has been the key in the last three away games - you see the frustration of the supporters.

"It's not a bad tactic to employ.

"Even here with smaller crowds, they are urging us forward, even when it's a draw, or if you're in a losing position.

"That's when you get picked off."