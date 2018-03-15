The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion need another "three or four wins" to put them in contention for Championship survival.

The Brewers head to table-topping Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday three points adrift of safety and with only two victories to their name in 2018.

Albion's healthy total of 52 points only kept them up by a single point last season, but the tally for survival this time around looks set to be much lower.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 18th, with their 38 points leaving them eight clear of the bottom three - but they would have been in the relegation zone at the same stage in 2016-17.

So what number does Clough suggest Albion should target if they are hopeful of surviving for a third season in English football's second tier?

"We were thinking 47 or 48 points about five or six weeks ago," he said.

"I think it's come down from that, we're probably talking low-to-mid 40s.

"Three or four wins and a couple of draws, something like that puts us in with a chance."

The Brewers' first attempt to meet that target will come at Molineux this weekend, where the hosts will be aiming to move a step closer to the Premier League.

Having seen that goal hit in a 4-1 loss at rivals Aston Villa at the weekend, Nuno Espirito Santo's side got back on track with a routine 3-0 win over Reading in midweek.

And Clough admits he was glad that game took place before his team's visit to Wolverhampton on Saturday.

"We're pleased they had a game on Tuesday," he added.

"Because when good teams lose as they did, especially in local derbies like they did last Saturday, the next team on the list is going to cop for it.

"I think Reading did a little bit on Tuesday night.

"But they'll be knowing Cardiff City are on a good little run at the moment and that they can't ease up.

"They'll see it as a great opportunity to get three points."