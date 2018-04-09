Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says he is surprised Hull City have spent the campaign fighting relegation given the quality at their disposal - and he puts that down to a "relegation hangover."

The Tigers travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45pm) hoping to further allay fears of a second successive relegation following a recent upturn in results.

Nigel Adkins' side have endured a traumatising campaign since last season's relegation from the Premier League.

An injury to key striker Abel Hernandez and the departure of manager Leonid Slutsky by "mutual consent" conspired to leave Hull only three points clear of the relegation zone in December.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Their form has picked up markedly under Adkins, and they are now on the verge of Championship football for another season, having moved seven points clear of Barnsley in 22nd after a 4-0 thrashing of Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

And Clough puts Hull's earlier struggles down to adjusting to life in the hectic second-tier.

"Yes, when you look at the quality of the squad," Clough replied when asked if he was surprised that Hull have struggled this season.

"I don't know (why). Like Sunderland, I don't think it's a financial thing, because the wage bill will be huge compared to a lot of Championship clubs.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"I just think it's a relegation hangover and adjusting to life in the Championship, the extra games, everything.

"It's 46 games as opposed to 38, played generally at a more frantic pace, and some players take some adjusting to that sort of thing.

"There is a lot of teams come out of the Premier League and think they still should be there.

"I don't think you can afford to think like that.

(Image: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images)

"Maybe that was Aston Villa a couple of seasons ago before Steve Bruce.

"You have to say, 'this is where we are, we are here because we got relegated, let's fight - and if we think we're that good, let's get back up'."

The Brewers will have a task on their hands limiting Hull's attacking threats.

Hernandez has picked up where he left off following his return from an Achilles injury sustained in September, netting four goals in five matches.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

He is a player Burton know all too well after his hat-trick in August's 4-1 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen burst onto the scene this season from relative obscurity, with the 21-year-old netting 13 league goals this term.

Kamil Grosicki, scorer of seven goals this season, is going to the World Cup with Poland, while Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson netted his fourth goal in eight games in Saturday's 4-0 defeat of Queens Park Rangers.

The quartet have been responsible for 33 of Hull's 55 goals in all competitions this season.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

However, like Middlesbrough and Birmingham City before them Clough reckons the only way for his side to combat the Tigers' attacking potency is by nullifying it at the other end.

"They've got Hernandez, Bowen, Jon Toral who can play just behind, Grosicki and Harry Wilson from Liverpool," Clough added.

"They've got a good choice of players who can play in behind Hernandez.

"There will be something a bit different, so we'll have to deal with them as best we can.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"So we are going to try to do as we did with Middlesbrough, try to take them the other way - try to go forward ourselves.

"That's always the first priority - what can we do?

"And then we're going to look at how we limit Hull."