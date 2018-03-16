Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows it is vital Burton Albion don't head into the international break on the back of two defeats as his side bid to keep in touch with their fellow relegation battlers.

After Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, that would be the case should the Brewers lose to runaway league leaders Wolves at Molineux on Saturday (3pm).

By the time Albion kick off in the West Midlands, they could be six points adrift given Barnsley's match against Millwall kicks off at 1pm.

And they could stay adrift for 13 days, with Burton's next match after Wolves not until March 30 against Cardiff City - the first of back-to-back matches against promotion chasers with the visit of Middlesbrough following two days later.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

Defeat could stew on the mind of Albion's players, too - a situation that Clough is desperate to avoid.

"If we can get anything at all going into the break, then it would be a big boost for everybody," he said.

"And that's our aim - don't go into the break on the back of two defeats.

"Especially with Cardiff coming up on the other end of it.

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"I want us to go and play like we did on Tuesday night.

"Whatever injuries we've got, whatever team we've got out there, whether there's two 19-year-olds in midfield at Wolves (in Joe Sbarra and Jacob Davenport), just go and play some of the football we did on Tuesday night.

"Hope Akpan was excellent in midfield - we got Jacob Davenport back on the ball again.

"There were an awful lot of good things.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

"Teams have been to Bramall Lane this season and hardly got out of their half.

"They've hardly created anything because of the way that we play - we caused them problems."

Clough's keyword since the 3-1 defeat to Reading at the end of January has been 'freedom' - with the manager keen for his players to play like the underdogs they are - something they perfected towards the end of last season.

However, that freedom has only been granted because they slipped to the foot of the Championship table following the defeat to the Royals.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Despite that, though, the boss knows that his players playing with fear will only hinder their attempts to blunt the division's most potent attacking force.

And he wants his side to play with the same verve that has seen them come close to picking up vital points over the past month, with wins against Millwall and Bristol City and Nottingham Forest only just eluding them.

"There is given the way we are playing," Clough replied when asked whether Burton are able to go to Molineux with freedom on their side.

"Unfortunately it comes from the situation we are in!

"Nobody's really expecting us to get anything from Sheffield United, Wolves, Middlesbrough and Cardiff.

"So go and play with that freedom - that’s what we said to the players.

"You don't want to play it like a pre-season game - and I don't think we are - where results and things like that don't matter.

"Of course they do - but we still have to keep that philosophy. We've still got to go and play our football."