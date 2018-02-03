Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have been a fourth successive Championship defeat, but Nigel Clough ranks Burton Albion's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa among their best performances of the season.

And he was impressed with the way his side bounced back after being at "rock bottom" following Tuesday's 3-1 loss at home to Reading.

The Brewers twice threatened to fight back during a composed display at Villa Park, with an Ahmed Elmohamady own goal bringing them back to 2-1 following efforts from Scott Hogan and Albert Adomah.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Jack Grealish's volley looked to have finished the game off with 15 minutes to go, only for Liam Boyce - on for his first competitive outing as a Burton player - provided a tidy injury-time finish to set up a nervous final few minutes.

It was not only the tight scoreline that had Clough feeling so positive afterwards, though, but the way his side threatened Villa repeatedly and showed a quality on the ball that was distinctly lacking in midweek.

"I think it finishes with smiles, despite the result," said the Brewers boss when asked about the positivity of the day at Villa Park.

"It's probably as good a performance as we've put in all season.

"When you think four days ago was our worst performance for quite some time, I think it's a brilliant achievement by the team today.

"Especially coming here to Aston Villa, who are on such a good run, such a good team.

"To play the way we did, we feel very aggrieved not to becoming away with a win."

The football Albion played against the Villans - pacy, with accurate passing along the ground and an intent to attack the home defence - was at odds with the lack of quality they showed against Reading, when they barely threatened the Royals' goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Sam Johnstone had to deny Lucas Akins and Lloyd Dyer twice in the opening stages - and several other shooting opportunities were spurned.

Clough wants to see a repeat of that intent from here on in between now and May.

"We hit rock bottom on Tuesday night against Reading in lots of ways, in terms of the result, performance, everything," he added.

"So it was a case of just wiping it all away as much as you can, start almost afresh.

"There's seventeen games to go, start afresh, this is how we want to play.

"We won't always be able to play like that, but this is how we want to play for the next 16 games.

"What will be will be after that - but that's how we're going to try to play."