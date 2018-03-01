Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion may be set to face Sheffield United in sub-zero conditions on Saturday - and Nigel Clough says it is key his side do not freeze on the big stage.

Beginning at Bramall Lane, the Brewers face a run of six consecutive games against sides pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

While they have beaten only one of the Championship's current top 10, Clough's side have thrived on the road all season, proving in a narrow defeat at Aston Villa last month that they can mix it with the division's best sides.

The Brewers boss wants more of the same as he returns to his former side this weekend, with Albion showing a growing confidence in their own football over recent weeks.

Asked about the importance of going to the high-flying clubs and taking points, Clough said: "Yes, and not freezing - going to play.

"Whether it's Wolverhampton Wanderers (who they face at Molineux on March 17) or Sheffield United, it's about not freezing, just going and playing as we have done at Barnsley and as we did at Villa and Ipswich Town.

"We just go there to play.

"It's ironic that arguably our worst second-half performance, against Barnsley, resulted in us getting the three points because of our first half.

"But over the course of the game, in the 90 minutes, we played better at Ipswich and better at Villa, and against Millwall as well - and yet we had to withstand some late pressure at Barnsley.

"Just go and play your football, concentrate.

"You don't want to make too much of an issue of missed chances with strikers, because it gets in their head.

"And the second players stop doing things instinctively, that's when you take a second to think about it and that becomes a problem."

Burton's aim at Bramall Lane will be to give their survival hopes another shot in the arm - but they face a side whose promotion hopes were re-energised in midweek with victory at Reading.

Clough knows the Blades well, having spent two seasons with them between 2013 and 2015.

So what does he see as the key to their play-off push following promotion from League One last season?

"I thought they would comfortably survive," said United's former manager.

"I know they signed some players again in January and I think their striking options are the key to it.

"You've got Leon Clarke, you've got Billy Sharp and you've got Clayton Donaldson. Ched Evans is on the bench along with one or two others, I think they've got five or six striking options.

"So I think what's happened over the last few weeks is when one striker goes a little bit cold, Billy Sharp didn't score for a bit, so he was on the bench and all of a sudden somebody else steps in.

"Next thing, Billy Sharp is knocking them in again and he is back in the team (he scored two in the 3-1 win at Reading on Tuesday).

"I think that's been the key to it - they've got a very, very strong squad."