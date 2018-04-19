Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is under no illusions as to the challenge Burton Albion face when they head to Sunderland on Saturday (3pm).

The 23rd-placed Brewers visit the League's bottom side knowing that only a win could keep either team up if results go against them, with a draw able to relegate both sides depending on the outcome of the matches of Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City.

The Black Cats' form has picked up in recent weeks, with Chris Coleman's side losing just one of their previous four games - but it hasn't been enough to lift them out of the relegation zone and any closer to safety

An unexpected 4-1 defeat of Derby County last month showed green shoots of recovery, but three draws in the next four matches means the Wearsiders side sit on 34 points, six from safety with just nine left to play for.

But, like the Brewers, Clough knows that Coleman and his players won't stop fighting until relegation is confirmed.

"We're expecting a battle up there, because Chris won't want to go down without a fight," Clough said.

"None of us do.

"I don't see what much more he (Coleman) could have done.

"He's gone in there, and I don't know if any other manager would have been able to get them out of trouble.

"Unfortunately, they've been on a downward spiral.

"But what they have done in recent weeks, and months, is fight and scrap for everything.

"They've had a lot of draws, and have probably been close to victories like ourselves.

"We're expecting a battle first and foremost up there."

Coleman's second match in charge of the Stadium of Light side, a 2-0 defeat of the Brewers in November, looked to have signalled the start of a positive period on Wearside.

That hasn't been the case, with the former Wales manager unable to halt a slide that began under former manager Simon Grayson and looks set to end in consecutive relegations.

Had he waited just one day later, he could have found himself in the Premier League at West Brom following Tony Pulis' sacking.

So what does Clough make of Coleman's decision to take the reins at Sunderland nearly six months on and with little progress made?

"Sometimes you don't know," Clough said of the ex-Fulham manager's decision to take the Sunderland job.

"You've got to take what's there in front of you, and it's still an exceptionally big club with great support.

"It's just about turning it round and getting it moving in the right direction.

"I know we played them in his second game, and I think he was a little bit shocked at what he found up there.

"It would have been unbelievably difficult for anybody.

"I think, having seen them at our place, we are surprised that they didn't get a bit closer to getting out because I thought they came and battled.

"They nicked a result late on - in the last five minutes they scored two goals like quite a few teams have.

"I don't know what more he could have done, or anybody could have done in that position

"Sometimes when a club is on that downward spiral, how to stop it and turn it around is extremely difficult.

"I don't know if any of the top managers went in there, they would have been able to do it.

"He's not been able to bring any players in in January - there's been no great investment or anything.

"He's just gone in there and done everything he could."