Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows Burton Albion need to close out games once they get on top after relinquishing another lead at the Pirelli Stadium - this time at home to Leeds United.

The 2-1 defeat to the Whites on Boxing Day was yet another mark in the loss column at home for the Brewers - their eighth consecutive loss and they have already equalled last season's amount of losses at home with nine.

Four of the Brewers' last six games at home have seen them either in the lead or drawing with their opponents, only for them to throw it all away in the second-half.

Burton were level at the break in the losses to Ipswich, Sheffield United and Barnsley - but, for whatever reason, failed to see the game out and threw away vital points.

Another second-half collapse, this time against a Leeds side that barely threatened bar their two goals, just about sums up the Brewers' home form this campaign.

And to compound Clough's woes, his side had chances and wasted them - a phrase which is becoming far too familiar for Albion fans.

"Completely," Clough replied when asked if his side should have been more than a goal to the good.

"We scored a goal today, and we've had three or four other good opportunities.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"Against Leeds, you're not going to get that many. So to get those three and not get one (would've helped).

"Tom Naylor's got another. He must hold the record for the scruffiest two goals in two games, those last two games!

"He is (having an impact). He and Jamie Allen worked their socks off in their today.

"They had a couple of opportunities and half-chances, but we did as well.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"Just before and after half-time, the two situations, Jamie Allen where he had a two-on-one and ends up shooting, wrong decision.

"And then Marvin turns and puts one just wide.

"And I thought Jake Buxton had a great chance from a free-kick as well."

Jamie Allen, as good as he was on his first start for Albion since November's 3-1 reverse to Sheffield United, spurned a great opportunity in the 44th minute to put Albion further ahead.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

He raced clear on the counter and was caught in two minds about whether to cross or shoot, and in the end did neither - with Lloyd Dyer busting a gut to latch onto the end of the pass Allen should have played.

Andy Garner was furious on the touchline with the striker in him incredulous as to how Allen wasted a golden opportunity to put the Brewers on course to a third successive victory.

That was just the first of a number of chances that could have brought Burton back into the game, with Marvin Sordell manufacturing an effort by himself on the turn before firing just to the left of Felix Wiedwald's goal.

As it was, that allowed Leeds back into the game and Albion were left to rue yet another afternoon of fluffed chances and leads.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

We're now 24 games into the Championship season - and Albion need to find their shooting boots, with Clough summing up Albion's fortunes in front of goal at home as well as anyone could.

"It was (close) - the Sordell chance," Clough added.

"That's the difference - they curl them in or put them in bottom corners, we just miss."