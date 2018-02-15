Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows the time for encouraging performances without results is almost over for Burton Albion.

There are only 15 games to go in the Brewers' bid to avoid relegation to League One.

They find themselves bottom of the Championship table and four points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday's clash with Nottingham Forest.

That is in spite of two hugely positive displays in their last two outings, when they warranted at least a point in defeat at Aston Villa and then were denied victory at Ipswich Town by Bartosz Bialkowski’s brilliance in the home goal.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

The quality with which Albion played in those matches seems to have breathed new life and momentum into their campaign.

But Clough is now looking for his side to translate that positivity into points, beginning with Forest's visit this weekend.

"We're encouraged by the last two performances away from home," said the Burton boss.

"We've gone away from home and had the majority of the possession, which is unusual for us.

"But it shows that we're not under the cosh for long periods away from home, which is good.

"Encouragement is all well and good, but we need points now, so we need to find a way to win the game.

"We couldn't do that on Saturday at Ipswich despite playing well.

"We need to start doing it, especially at home."

While Burton's tally of 52 points last season only kept them up by a single point, previous seasons had required smaller tallies for survival.

In 2015-16, 41 points was enough, 42 was the magic number in 2014-15 and 44 was enough to keep Birmingham City up in 2013-14.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

With that the case, Clough feels Albion still need at least another five or six victories to give themselves the best shot of staying in the second tier.

"We need wins - as much as we'll take points like we did at Ipswich, when we were still trying to win the game, we need to get some wins," he added.

"We can't have a chance of staying up unless we win five or six games."