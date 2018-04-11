Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion were on the back foot almost instantly against Hull City - but he reckons his side should have been awarded a "stone-wall" penalty.

The Brewers were swatted aside 5-0 by the Tigers on Tuesday night to slip closer to the Championship trapdoor, courtesy of their fifth defeat by four or more goals this season.

Harry Wilson opened the scoring just five minutes in for the visitors, tasking Burton with coming from behind to win at home - something they have achieved only once all season.

Tellingly, Clough has spoken of confidence "draining" from his charges, which is to be expected from a side searching for their first home victory since September.

The Brewers' tempo came back for a short spell at the beginning of the second half, by which point they were 2-0 behind.

But Hull made sure they did not get too comfortable and eventually pulled clear, courtesy of David Meyler, Kamil Grosicki - with his second - and Will Keane.

The final two goals came after the 85th minute, with the Brewers stretched and chasing the game.

"It's much more difficult when you concede that early goal," said Clough of another home defeat for his Brewers.

"Then you know you're up against it for the next 86 minutes, especially with the confidence visibly draining from the players from the point of the third goal.

"At 2-0 down at half-time, I thought we came in having not got the penalty and for 15 or 20 minutes had a go at them for the second half.

"One of their first attacks, we give the penalty away and it's 3-0 and game over.

"And even then, naively we were still trying to go forward and we get caught on the break for the fourth goal.

"Then it is looking far worse than it should."

Clough's mention of the penalty Albion did not get refers to Allan McGregor's diving challenge on Liam Boyce - a spot-kick the Brewers felt they had a good case for.

Boyce was brought down by McGregor as the Brewers striker stretched to control the ball in the six-yard box - but referee Peter Bankes and his assistant were not interested.

Clough and co in the home dugout were aghast that a spot-kick was not awarded, with Hull rubbing salt in the wound by doubling their advantage less than 10 minutes later.

"Yes, we saw it (a replay) at half-time," he said.

"We knew within 30 seconds it was a stone-wall (penalty) from upstairs - absolutely stone-wall.

"The referee's a little bit unsighted, but it's not him, it’s his assistant.

"Liam Boyce came in straight away and said 'he's not touched the ball, I've just taken it to the side and the goalkeeper's taken me out.'

"Why it wasn't given by the assistant I don’t know. We asked him but he didn't answer."