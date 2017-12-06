Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough wants to see more of an impact from Burton Albion's bench as the Brewers look to end a six-game losing streak on home soil against Preston North End this weekend.

Clough made several alterations to his seven-man bench for the 1-0 loss at Derby County on Saturday, with the likes of Kyle McFadzean, Jamie Allen, Matty Lund and Joe Mason absent for various reasons.

While he says they are all back in contention for Saturday's match against Alex Neil's side, fitness and availability permitting, Clough is keen for substitutes to take their chance and have a positive influence on the game once they are called upon to freshen things up on the pitch.

There are examples to draw upon, with Mason scoring inside 30 seconds of his introduction against Sheffield Wednesday in August and Joe Sbarra providing a match-turning cameo at Brentford last month.

Unfortunately for Clough and the Brewers, they have seen how that can work against them too, having been on the receiving end of some well-timed interventions from managers in the opposing dugouts in recent weeks.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

In the last two matches - defeats against Derby and Sunderland - players have come on and made the difference, snatching a point from Albion in each case.

In the Sunderland clash, James Vaughan grabbed an 84th-minute opener only 11 minutes after he was introduced, while Johnny Russell was the impact sub for the Rams, capitalising in the Burton box to slam home a winner in the 82nd minute.

With those strikes so fresh in mind, Clough knows his players need to start making an impact themselves - and prevent other team's subs from doing the same.

"You look at the last two games that we've lost," said the Albion manager ahead of the Preston game on Saturday.

"You look at the subs - Sunderland's James Vaughan came on and scored.

"And then the other substitute (Joel Asoro) came on and made the (second) goal.

"On Saturday at Derby, Johnny Russell came on and scored the winner.

"Our subs aren't having that sort of impact.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"That's what it is. It used to be just your 11 and even in the days when we only had one sub, you didn't even use the one sub the majority of the time.

"The 11 played and stayed on, but it’s a different game now.

"When you get a choice of seven subs, you're picking from them to go on and say 'make an impact on the game'.

"Have an impact on the game - and in the last two games, the opposition have done that."

Clough had previously made reference to 'sulky subs' after the Sunderland game.

And while the Brewers boss understands that players will feel they should be starting games, he wants a squad that does all they can for the cause - even those not involved in the starting XI.

Team spirit is always the Burton buzzword, and Clough knows the importance of that cohesion in his squad.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"It's not an art, but there are certain tasks that you have to fulfil (on the bench)," he added.

"And as disappointed as everyone is, it doesn't matter your personal feelings on the Saturday afternoon of the game. All that matters is the team.

"Even when you're not in the XI, you do everything you can for the team.

"And that might not be getting on the pitch - but you can still have an influence.

"The ultimate effect is when you get on the pitch, be ready to go on and affect the game.

"And I don't think we've done that enough this season with our subs."