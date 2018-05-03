Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has been nominated for manager of the month for April in the Sky Bet Championship's final awards of the campaign.

Albion began the month with back-to-back draws against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, when Clough's side were denied victory in the dying moments by Britt Assombalonga and Lukas Jutkiewicz respectively.

But following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Hull City, Burton bounced back with three successive wins over Derby County, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers to keep their survival dream alive heading into the final day.

Clough is up against three managers at the other end of the division - Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic, Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis and Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jokanovic has helped keep Fulham in the running for automatic promotion, with the Cottagers taking 16 points from six games last month. They are still unbeaten since December.

Pulis' Boro secured a play-off place with some impressive form, while Wolves completed their inevitable charge to the title under Santo - and they could surpass the 100-point mark this weekend.

In the running for the player of the month award are Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough), Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) and Harry Wilson, who scored against the Brewers for Hull City in their 5-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

The winners will be announced on Friday morning.