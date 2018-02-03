The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough was purring after Jacob Davenport's impressive debut in Burton Albion's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

The Brewers' boss knows he has a gem on his hands after the 19 year-old midfielder joined on loan from Manchester City earlier this week.

Davenport put in a sensational performance on his first senior start as a professional.

He looked calm and assured in the theatre that is Villa Park, and he wasn't put off by the 30,000-plus in attendance.

The talk in the week was all about how highly-rated he is by City boss Pep Guardiola - and it's clear to see why he is such a big fan.

Davenport wasn't afraid to get on the ball and look to get Albion going in a game where they needed to show some mettle.

But Clough knows that he needs the trust of his fellow midfielders despite his inexperience.

"We've got to give him the ball," Clough said.

"Just get him the ball - we want them to be more positive.

"And I thought in the first five or ten minutes, they (Davenport's team-mates) were a little bit tentative.

"We were losing our voices shouting 'give him the ball'.

"His first touch was fantastic, he scored with his first touch in training on Friday.

"He put one in from 20 yards and the lads were all looking at him.

"It's lovely when you get a fresh-faced lad come in like that and that he wants the ball and wants to play.

"It was his league debut at just 19 - he was 19 in December.

"It's a big, big day for him and it's wonderful that he put in such a good performance."

Clough reckons there are still areas to work on with Davenport - as there are bound to be given his age and inexperience.

The youngster found it difficult at times against Villa's experienced professionals, with Conor Hourihane and Birkir Bjarnason to contend with.

Davenport tried a couple of long-range passes out to the wing, but they were cut out by Villa's full-backs and put Albion on the back-foot.

With more time on the training ground this week, Clough reckons they can iron out any kinks in time for their next encounter - a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

"We don’t want him to play too many of his, what we call, 'Hollywood balls' where he just leans back and plays a 40 or 50 yard pass straight onto a defender's head," Clough added.

"Just encourage him, to play as he does the majority of the time, properly - crisp, forward passing.

"I think the experience will be so different to being at Manchester City.

"It'll do him, honestly, the world of good - all young players should experience it."