Nigel Clough says Burton Albion will continue to play the same way as they look to reignite their Championship survival hopes on home soil.

Without a win at the Pirelli Stadium since September, the Brewers welcome play-off-chasing Middlesbrough on Monday - the latest hurdle as Albion target four wins from their final run of fixtures.

Friday's 3-1 loss at Cardiff City - Burton's fifth from their last six matches - followed a similar pattern, with Clough's side beginning brightly and pushing the high-flying Bluebirds hard until half-time.

Cardiff took control after the break, though, and limited Albion's attacking play, which had been causing problems in the first 45.

Clough wants to see more of that play against Boro, although he knows the challenge his players will again face against one of the most expensively-assembled sides in the division.

"We've had a season of false dawns, a season of ifs and buts and 'if only we'd done this a bit better'," said Clough.

"That's the story of our season.

"We'll just try to play the same way, keep trying to create chances, try to go forward and try to defend.

"It's very difficult if it's individual errors.

"I think both full-backs were at fault for the first two goals at Cardiff.

"It's very difficult to work on things like that when it's individual stuff, so we just keep trying to play.

"I don't think there's much wrong with the general performances, but there is because we are losing games.

"With the £50m worth Boro spent in the summer coming to the Pirelli we expect that (another tough challenge like at Cardiff).

"They have some of the most attacking and dangerous players in the league in Adama Traore, Patrick Bamford and people like that.

"So they'll be a handful.

"But we'll try to get a team out to compete with them, and we might get a point or three."

A couple of positives from south Wales were the performances of strikers Liam Boyce and Darren Bent, with the latter netting his first goal in a Burton Albion shirt.

The move for his effort was sparked by Boyce, who shone from the number 10 role behind Bent - a position he may yet continue in.

"He was very good - we just played him in a slightly withdrawn role," added Clough.

"He just tired as the game went on, and with us having another game on Monday (he was substituted).

"But he was the one pulling the strings, he made the goal, put Lloyd Dyer clear as well and he was involved with Jamie Allen going clear.

"As well as getting goals, when you've got Darren Bent further on, he has shown he can play a different sort of role as well, which he did a lot at Ross County.

"We didn't see him always play up top, he played just off and caused problems as well."

As for Derby County loanee Bent, how valuable could that maiden Brewers goal prove in his bid to help fire Albion to safety?

"He has missed a few chances in his spell so far with us, so it was nice for him to get one at last," said Clough.

"It was a great team goal as well and ended up with a tap-in for him at the far post.

"Goalscorers like scoring goals and it gives them confidence.

"You need a goal, as a striker or as a team, you just need a goal to help your confidence.

"He's got one now."