Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has named an unchanged side for Burton Albion's third-round FA Cup clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew's (3pm).

Clough has backed up his comments about wanting to keep the momentum going from the 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on New Years' Day with the only changes to the matchday squad being the inclusions of Harry Campbell and Shaun Barker.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That means Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal, with John Brayford, Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan at the back.

Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy anchor the midfield once again, with Lloyd Dyer and Will Miller on the left and right flanks respectively.

Lucas Akins keeps his place as the sole striker.

Connor Ripley's return to Middlesbrough means Campbell finds himself on the bench for the first time since the 2-1 win over Reading on December 23, while Sean Scannell has returned to Huddersfield after picking up a groin injury.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Campbell is joined by Shaun Barker, Hope Akpan, Joe Sbarra, Marvin Sordell, Jamie Allen and Stephen Warnock.