Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough was still trying to work out how Burton Albion had lost to Millwall as he reflected on an 11th home defeat in 13 outings for his side.

The Brewers' wait for a first home win since September 16 goes on - and they were denied even a point by Ben Marshall's scrambled winner in the 61st minute.

Despite failing to register a single shot on target, Albion produced gilt-edged opportunities either side of Marshall's effort in a game that always looked likely to be tight.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Darren Bent could not capitalise after being put in behind the Millwall defence twice before the break, while Tom Naylor could not convert Lucas Akins' flick-on from point-blank range.

Again, then, Clough had to dissect a game in which he felt Burton ultimately lacked some timely fortune, while the Lions moved to within six points of the play-offs.

"I don't know how we've lost," he said.

"I thought the performance was very good indeed, and the only thing we were missing was a goal.

"We've created enough situations and chances to win two games today against a team in form.

"That is probably the least trouble we've had from Millwall in terms of chances created, and they end up scoring from a fluke of a goal.

"Damien McCrory has headed it onto their lad and it has rolled in the bottom corner.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"When you think of all the balls sliced across the penalty area that we had today in their area, not one dropped to a yellow shirt.

"Not one even went in for an own goal.

"The lad has sliced one and we are all waiting for it to hit the net, and it has gone two inches wide of the post.

"So that seems to be how it is going.

"But in terms of the performance, no problems at all about that today.

"I thought we were very good at times in difficult conditions."