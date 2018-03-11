The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough said he's pleased that his players aren't shirking the challenge of achieving a first win at the Pirelli Stadium for over six months.

Albion's wait for a first win in East Staffordshire since mid-September continues after a 0-0 draw to Bristol City.

And that elusive home win now won't come until next month at the earliest with the Brewers on the road for the next three games.

Performances have certainly improved since their "rock-bottom" moment against Reading in January, with the Brewers creating numerous chances and looking more resilient in their recent winless efforts - and that is certainly pleasing their manager.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's hugely frustrating, because we've had opportunities in the last few weeks against Millwall, Nottingham Forest and today," he said.

"But I think what's the nicest thing is to see the players go out and play like that knowing we haven't won at home in six months.

"To take the game to Bristol City in the first half, I think there's a lot of teams who would just cower and shrivel at home, with our sort of record.

"And our lads don't, they went out and gave it absolutely everything again.

"I think, mentally for the lads playing like that when you haven’t won at home, is very encouraging for us.

"We're going to keep them as optimistic as we can.

"As long as we keep battling like we did today, we're in with a shout."

Clough in particular singled out his back-line for praise, with Albion's defence never likely to concede to the division's most potent frontlines.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Kyle McFadzean, Burton's stand-in captain, impressed in particular with his strong presence and impressive distribution.

Tom Flanagan made his first start for six weeks as part of that defence, and Clough said he was feeling the effects of recovering from his calf injury sustained in early February against Aston Villa.

"Flans is still getting up to speed, he's been out three weeks. He said after the game 'I feel shattered'," Clough added.

"When you've been out for three weeks and you miss training, it's going to take time again.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I thought they were immaculate today - Kyle McFadzean, Tom Naylor and Damien McCrory especially.

"Stephen Bywater dealt with everything he had to.

"But I thought those three were excellent, and Marvin Sordell as well.

"Marvin set the tone from the first minute and was very, very good today."