Nigel Clough was pleased with the way Burton Albion refused to crumble as high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers piled the pressure on at the weekend.

The Brewers were beaten 3-1 by Nuno Espirito Santo's league leaders at Molineux , with the hosts not allowing Albion a sniff of a comeback after Benik Afobe rattled home the game’s final goal on 54 minutes.

But unlike on other occasions this season, such as the 6-0 humbling at Fulham in January , Clough’s side did not let the contest get away from them late on.

That Fulham outing was one of four times Burton have been beaten by four or more goals in 2017-18.

Unlike on that occasion at Craven Cottage, though, the Brewers managed to stay in the game against Wolves and fought, at 3-1 down, to ensure no more damage as they continue to battle for Championship survival.

That is one positive Clough can draw from defeat in the Black Country.

When asked about his side's most positive period of play in the first half, Clough said: "We were (in the game). Only for a shortish spell of the game, but I thought when we got the nerve to actually get the ball down and play, we were okay for that little spell.

"We could've had the penalty, didn't get it, and got the goal just before half-time.

"And then it's a matter of us losing two players again at half-time and then they get the goal within 10 minutes, it's very difficult.

"But nobody crumbled, everybody kept going and kept doing their jobs.

"Wolves are capable of putting four, five or six goals past an awful lot of full-strength teams.

"So we didn't let that happen.

"They are bringing substitutes on, and the quality that they have is very close to Premier League standards."

The 3-1 loss ensured Burton became the 28 team to fall to defeat at the hands of Wolves this season, with Santo's side surely set for Premier League football in 2018-19.

They command a 13-point lead over Fulham in third place, and they oozed style at the weekend, with Afobe, Ruben Neves, Helder Costa and Connor Coady all at the top of their game.

So what is Clough's assessment of the Championship high-flyers?

"We'll see when they get into the Premier League," he said.

"But they might spend another £50m, we don't know.

"When you compare it, it's the biggest mismatch in English football today.

"You've got £15m players, that's in just one transfer fee, £15m - half of that is our budget, less than that.

"So that just shows the difference, there's 29,000 people here today.

"With all the will in the world, we didn't expect to get much today."