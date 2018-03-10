Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough was pleased with Burton Albion's "fearless" approach against Bristol City in what he labelled "an honest game of football".

The Brewers took the game to the play-off chasing Robins from the first minute at the Pirelli Stadium, a ground at which the hosts have not secured a win since September and have looked short on confidence at times since.

Chances came and went for that crucial first goal, Hope Akpan denied by Frank Fielding and Liam Boyce then spurning a glorious opening from close range.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The visitors redressed the balance at the break and enjoyed the better of the second half, although neither goalkeeper was overly tested on an afternoon where both defences excelled.

And while Clough acknowledges the honesty of both sides, it was the Brewers' confidence before half-time that he chose to highlight as they continue to look for a way out of the bottom three.

"When you haven't won at home for (what feels like) three or four years now, to start the way we did and to go at them and play like a team with no fear (was good)," said Clough.

"That's what we've been saying to the players - and we did that in the first half, right from the kick-off.

"We attacked, we put crosses in the box, we had chances, half-chances. We should've been 2-0 up at half-time.

"It was a very good performance again. We had opportunities in the first half to win the game, and that's where we missed it.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But overall, I thought it was a good game of football.

"Goalless draws can be quite boring sometimes, but it wasn't like that. It was a very honest game of football, and we've gone toe-to-toe with a team chasing the play-offs, and ultimately the Premier League, and I thought we had the better of it over the course of the game."

The Brewers visibly lost intensity for sections of the second half - but they were not helped by the enforced substitutions of Lucas Akins - after only five minutes - and Liam Boyce.

There are other players, too, who are still coming back from injuries or getting back up to full match speed who pushed to the end of a nip-and-tuck contest.

"Boycey got tired after his efforts the other night and then again today, Tom Flanagan has missed training," added Clough.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"You lose Lucas' athleticism as well.

"We are just at that thing as well where we've got a few coming back from injury who aren't 100 per cent fit.

"And also, credit Bristol City - they've maybe had a bit of a rollicking at half-time, came out and they improved in the second half.

"They changed their shape a little bit as well, which I think is a big compliment to us, and they caused us a few more problems.

"It's very rare you dominate a game for 90 minutes, as we did in the first half."